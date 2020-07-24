Friday’s strong winds took out recreational fishing, and it looks like it will be early next week before conditions start settling.
So, how will fishing be afterwards? My experience has shown it will bounce back fast if we do not receive too much rain. If a lot of flooding takes place in and around the Galveston Bay Complex creating swollen rivers, creeks and bayous, it likely will take longer.
Several times in my life I have fished just after a tropical storm or hurricane passed though and found the bite outstanding.
Soon after Hurricane Alicia passed through, a friend and I drove down from Houston and fished West Bay. Live bait was not available, and most bait camps were still closed with a few beginning to open without electricity.
We fished the Confederate Reef Triangle with touts and had almost non-stop action. I do not recall how many fish we caught. However, our 48-quart Igloo was full of specks, reds and large sand trout.
Several times I ventured offshore just after the seas calmed down following a tropical storm and each time red snapper, and large ones at that, were in a feeding frenzy. Other fish were as well.
With the last week of the 2020 red snapper season coming up, this could be a good time to go after your two-fish limit in federal waters. State of Texas waters, you may recall, remain open year-round.
If the bays do not get too fresh (low salinity) and the water clarity is good, look for action to pop open all around Galveston as conditions begin to return to normal.
