Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans takes a selfie with Sky Crear, 10, at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Lester Block and other volunteers serve up meals at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans tosses a football with Marley Sumlin, 8, at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans takes a selfie with Sky Crear, 10, at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Lester Block and other volunteers serve up meals at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans tosses a football with Marley Sumlin, 8, at the inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon presented by the Mike Evans Family Foundation at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
The weather outside Saturday was rainy and cold, but inside there were warm meals and even warmer smiles as the Mike Evans Family Foundation presented its inaugural Heather Kilgore Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall in Galveston.
“It means a lot,” Evans, the perennial All-Pro for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Galveston native, said about the event, which was named for his mother, Heather Kilgore. “She’s the reason I am who I am, and she has always been a very giving person.”
Once Evans arrived, he got right to signing autographs, posing for pictures and sharing pleasantries with the patrons of the luncheon.
“It’s a family feeling,” Evans said.
A total of roughly 400 free meals featuring the traditional fare — turkey, ham, stuffing, yams and green beans — were served at the Wilbrydge with some of those also delivered to Galveston’s Ronald McDonald House for the event.
While Evans was the star of the show, he said the true masterminds of the luncheon were his youth sports coach and mentor Terry Petteway, as well as his mother and his Ball High School basketball coach Jerald Temple.
“This was the best opportunity to do something here in Galveston,” said Petteway, who, along with Kilgore and Temple, also serves on the board of the Mike Evans Family Foundation. “Everything worked out well. Even with the weather, people were able to show up and take part in what’s going on.”
The luncheon took about two weeks to prepare for, Petteway said. While the nasty weather limited the scope of the event this year, the hope is that it can grow and expand as a yearly happening, Petteway said.
“We can build on this for years to come,” Petteway said. “This is another opportunity for (Evans) to give back to the city of Galveston.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.