August is here and with it came near-perfect weather for fishing. Sunday was the last day of the 2020 red snapper season in Texas federal waters, and from most accounts, including mine, it was the best of the 63-day season.
It was up and out early Sunday for Polly and me. With seas almost smooth, we were able to make it 55 miles out in less than two hours — a record for my boat. When we arrived at our favorite platform, it took 45 minutes to limit out on red snapper to 23 inches in length. It definitely was the best day of the season.
We did not stop fishing after our limits were in the ice chest. For several hours more, we fished the platforms for other fish and caught numerous sharks, kings, triggerfish and a couple of others I could not identify. All fish were released except the two limits of red snapper.
Jack Brown had an even better day fishing over 70 miles offshore around Fat Boy Reef. Brown’s party of five caught limits of red snapper to 33 pounds, with Ashley Brown landing the big one.
The wind was light to calm, and sporadic action took place inshore. In most areas, the water was trying to clear up from days of pounding by a southwest wind.
The gulf side of the South Jetty produced a variety of fish including sharks, reds of all sizes and a wide variety of other fish. Speckled trout action was slow. Jimmy Miner reported a nice catch from that area late Sunday morning.
Using live shrimp for bait, he and his nephew Thomas Sanderson caught sheepshead, reds and blacktip sharks, and the largest fish came when Sanderson landed a huge stingray that was quickly released. The fish was not weighed or measured but estimated to have a wing span of six feet. Only the reds were retained.
