It was a lovely Thursday morning on the water. The winds were near zero, but about 8 a.m., they picked back up out of the north. Tides were low again Thursday morning, lower than normal. I think this is Day 5 of these extremely low tides.
Now on to the fishing scene we go.
On Wednesday, Capt. Allan Scott ran his group out to the Galveston South Jetty. There they caught upwards of 30 fish including two keeper reds and five trout. He reported numerous throwback trout, along with a dozen Spanish mackerel and some whiting. They used live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
Ben Sullivent, Emily Evans, Nathan and Erin Phelps and Chris Mcreavy fished aboard the Tackle Box on Wednesday. They had an outstanding day, catching red snapper up to 18 pounds, plus two mangrove snapper. The group fished in 86 feet of water out of Galveston. The fish were caught on live piggies and sardines. He also mentioned Capt. Preston Mixon and Cameron Plaag were excellent hosts.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve on Thursday said shark fishing was steady. He offered a tip for those on the hunt for sharks. When shrimpers are not around, use a chum bag filled with shad while drifting your baits. The chum will attract the sharks. Thank you, Capt. LaBauve, for the information.
I spoke with Capt. Erik Reneria while driving home Thursday. We talked about the fishing and how the bite changed during this past full moon. He conveyed his catches have been hampered by the low tides and dirty water. He fished Thursday out around the jetties and caught trout early in the morning. Once that bite stopped, the rest of the day was slow.
My trip Thursday consisted of a new resident in San Leon. He and his wife recently moved from north of Houston and bought a boat recently. He booked a "learn the bay" trip.
We jumped on some nice trout early, but once the wind came up out of the north it shut the bite down. We managed to catch a few sheepshead while looking for reds. We could not fish the area because of the many ships and their wakes. We ran around and I showed him some places to fish before heading back to Eagle Point around noon.
This weekend's forecast doesn't look bad, but the winds seem to be back out of the south/southwest. Drink plenty of fluids and be respectful of other boaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.