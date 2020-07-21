Last week and beyond, we were waiting for conditions to change from a sustained and often strong southwest wind.
Now that things have changed, we are sitting on the sidelines again watching it rain and keeping an eye on the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.
These weather events definitely are keeping red snapper anglers off the Gulf waters, and with the Aug. 3 closing of red snapper fishing in federal waters, a question arises about the quotas.
It is hard for me to believe that recreational anglers have taken anything close to their annual poundage allocation of the popular fish. The length of the season is determined by an estimated time frame for anglers in private and charter boats to catch their annual quota.
Several years ago the National Marine Fisheries Council granted an extension of the season because of the quotas not having been taken. I hope the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the current regulator of Texas offshore red snapper, will do the same this year.
Over the next few days, higher than normal tide levels are likely, so keep that in mind if you dock your boat in a slip. I hope that is all we will face with the events in the Gulf this week.
On the fishing scene, virtually nothing was taking place Tuesday, and that likely will be the pattern until conditions settle.
