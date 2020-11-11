The prevailing view among most fishing professionals is that until a major cold front hits, fishing is going to continue to be slow.
The National Weather Service does not foresee much changing over the next several days, so there is not much optimism floating around about improved flounder catches anytime soon.
Wednesday continued the slow pattern of recent days, with scattered catches of flounder being reported. Night fishing seems to be the time for the best action.
I decided to give night fishing under the lights a try Tuesday night and had the leftovers of live shrimp from the fishing trip earlier in the day.
Around 10 p.m., I began fishing and an unpleasant surprise hit when I opened the live well on my boat. Most of the shrimp had not survived, and that is unusual for this late in the year.
Only four active shrimp were among the ones dormant on the bottom of the bait well. Each of those four shrimp accounted for a nice speck. After that, trout continued to pop the surface but would not take any fresh dead shrimp nor speck-rigs. The four fish measured from 16 to just more than 22 inches.
Steve Hancock had a similar experience Tuesday night fishing around lighted docks and piers along Sportsman Road. Hancock fished from his kayak using soft plastics and caught a limit of trout to 19 inches. A 17-inch flounder also was caught while using chartreuse Gulps for bait.
Hancock said a shark, estimated to be in the 4-to-5-foot range, hovered nearby but never made it close to the underwater lights.
