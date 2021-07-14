Wednesday morning started off with a ferry ride to Bolivar Peninsula. It was an easy process loading onto the ferry from Galveston. That was not the case leaving the peninsula. The loading process on Bolivar Peninsula is terrible. I will say nothing more than that.
My reason for going was to meet Rick Stutzman and show him around East Bay. He and his wife, Betty, recently purchased a retirement home there along with a new boat. He wanted to learn the bay and fish a little along the way.
We caught a few specks on soft plastics. The water is horrible, extremely off-color. I was surprised we even got a bite. The fish are deep over shell. It was a pleasure to spend the morning with Stutzman.
While on Bolivar Peninsula, I stopped at the North Jetty Bait Camp and met with owner Andi Kilgore. The camp is located at the base of the North Jetty. Currently, she only has dead shrimp and at times live mullet. She is working on getting her bait tanks running. Anglers are allowed to park for free and fish off the North Jetty. The bait camp is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The camp can be reached at 409-684-1400.
I finally received a report from Capt. Shannon LaBauve on Wednesday. Snapper fishing is still good, although anglers are having to run farther out to fill their limit. Kingfish action is becoming more consistent at the offshore rigs.
Also on Wednesday, Patty and Joe Holecek fished out of Eagle Point and caught a few trout and drum before getting run off by a thunderstorm. They used live shrimp underneath popping corks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.