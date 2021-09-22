What a great start to this first day of autumn. Finally, a real cold front pushed through the area Wednesday morning.
Strong winds from the north/northeast blew across Galveston Bay. Fish catching should rebound quickly, once the wind lies down. Schools of trout and reds will be easy to locate under diving gulls.
This front kept most anglers off the waters Wednesday. I have a couple updates on two fishing tournaments this coming weekend.
Harborwalk Bait Shop will host its Tournament Series Event, the first of three, from Friday to Sunday. All proceeds benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. At this weekend's event, anglers will fish for speckled trout. There will be two divisions: adult ages 16 and up and youth 6 to 15 years old.
Participants must register at the bait camp. Registration opens at 6 a.m. Friday. Call 346-429-9992 for more information.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier will host its End Of Summer Free Kids Fishing Tournament, which begins Saturday. The event time is from 6 a.m. to noon. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for the biggest and smallest fish. I will be in attendance to help out with this event. Check the fishing pier's Facebook page under upcoming events.
Those of you who are waiting to chase flounder should get a jump start on the migration. Come Nov. 1, you won't be able to retain any flounder. Anglers better catch them now.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.