A late-season cold front is forecast to cross the upper Texas coast today and bring a shift of winds to the north. This could be good for surf fishing on Thursday, as the velocities are predicted to drop and remain out of the north.
Often a scenario like this produces a flat surf, and one that attracts feeding fish. I hope this will materialize, and some nice catches will be made during this window of light winds.
Unfortunately this time of year, conditions like that do not last long, and if the forecasts hold, a return to breezy conditions will occur by this weekend.
The good news is the water is warming and pushing close to the 80-degree mark, and we all know what that will do for fishing.
There were a number of ribbonfish caught around Offatts Bayou on Tuesday. Anglers fishing the Jamail Bay Park Fishing Pier on 61st Street were catching the long silvery fish along with croaker, hardheads and a few black drum.
With the overall slow action Tuesday, let’s return to the discussion of fish fit for the table.
We discussed the “Big 3” — trout, reds and flounder — and their ranking for table fare in Monday’s Reel Report, and we also addressed fish that are not desirable for eating in Tuesday’s Reel Report.
Now, we get into probably the most debatable issue, and that is what about other fish commonly caught around Galveston.
Many anglers feel that black drum and sheepshead should be included in the high rankings of the the big three. Both are definitely tasty fish. Whiting and croaker also are popular for eating and can compete with any of the others for taste.
Blacktip sharks and stingrays often are mentioned as excellent table fare.
Sand trout can easily compete for taste with their cousins, the speckled trout. When it comes to freezing, however, specks win out as sandies do not freeze well and tend to get mushy when thawed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.