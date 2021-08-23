I woke up early Monday with a good intention to arrive early at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Well, I started to clean up my office first. I left the island around 10:30 a.m., heading to La Marque. I missed the exit, which is poorly marked, I might add, because of the road construction.
I finally was able to U-turn back around and arrived at the office to no lines out the door. The good Lord blessed me because usually this time of year, they are busy. I am officially legal for another year.
The surf looked nice as I drove down Seawall Monday morning. Those anglers that were out in it early today more than likely caught some speckled trout. I also noticed not much of a crowd on the beach.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported Monday that speckled trout, redfish and black tip sharks were being caught. As a reminder, the pier does not sell live bait. You are allowed to bring it with you.
Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. sent me a report Monday morning. He even took it a step further, and we video chatted while he was out fishing. He said the full moon has attributed to a slower bite. He and his groups are still catching good numbers of trout — just having to work harder to catch their limit. Live croakers and Down South Lures are being used while fishing in west Galveston Bay over shell in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported good shark fishing in 30 to 40 feet of water on the gulf side of the North Jetty. He has been using cut ladyfish as bait, drifting them off the stern of his boat.
Let me add this, the bull red run is getting ready to begin in earnest. They are already showing up in the bays and jetties and in better numbers. They are a hard-fighting fish and fun to catch.
Are they good table fare? The reds that are in the slot 20 to 28 inches are much better tasting. Those big bull reds are the brood stock. I understand the law allows one to be retained with a tag, but is it necessary? It's something to think about.
