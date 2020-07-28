My planned fishing trip was canceled Tuesday morning when early morning radar showed heavy thunderstorms to be in the picture by 9 a.m. That was just part of the reason, the other was no live shrimp being available.
For mid-summer inshore fishing, live shrimp is my choice of bait, largely because the areas I favor at this time of year are fished by anchoring and have much debris or rocks. Live croaker is definitely a good alternative and for many anglers their first choice in bait.
There ended up being scattered storms over the coastal waters most of the day with East Bay and areas around San Leon being hit the hardest. One of the dangers with Tuesday’s storms was the frequent lightning.
The forecasts indicate lower chances of rain as the week progresses. However, the wind is to pick up and from that dastardly southwest direction. I hope there will be a window or two for heading offshore through this weekend, as this year’s red snapper season in federal waters ends at midnight Sunday.
With all of the unsettled and inclement weather around, not much was taking place on the fishing scene.
Night fishing has taken the limelight recently, as action under the lights, especially from well after midnight until just before daybreak, has been extremely productive. Olli Stone was one of those anglers capitalizing on pre-dawn conditions on Bolivar.
Using portable spotlights along the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Bolivar Yacht Basin, Stone managed a limit of trout using swimming minnows and 1/8-ounce white jigs. Several undersized reds and a huge hardhead were caught and released.
