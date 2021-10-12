Windy conditions prevailed across Galveston Bay on Tuesday. This weather pattern is forecast to hold through Thursday.
We should see the winds relax Friday, prior to the arrival of the area’s first “real” cold front. Rain chances will be on the increase because of the front merging with a tropical system from the Pacific. Right now, most of the rain is forecast to stay west and north of the bay area. Nothing we can do but wait and see.
Capt. Theron Fisk spent this past weekend fishing the San Luis Pass off the beach. He and some friends landed five black tip sharks, a few flounder and some gafftop. They caught plenty of bull reds during their outing. All of the fish were caught on live and dead mullet.
James Gorrie, an Eagle Point Fishing Camp customer, fished Tuesday. Because of the choppy bay waters, he sought protection inside Moses Lake. He ended up keeping two reds and released a few undersized fish. Gorrie threw live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
Capt. Jim West with Bolivar Guide Service sent in a report Tuesday. West said, “There are millions of undersized trout, mixed with a few keeper, under the birds,” in East Galveston Bay. There are some oversized reds schooled up in the open water. Some keeper reds and flounder are being caught in the shallow marshes.
I spoke with Capt. John Tesar at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Tuesday. Tesar specializes in night fishing. I inquired about how it has been.
“There are plenty of bull reds in the Exxon A-Lease wells at night, but the speckled trout have been slow,” he responded.
This could have ended badly, as a man and his dog rode out Monday’s storms in a 12-foot jon boat. Somehow they got lost trying to get back to the dike at night. God certainly protected them through their ordeal.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
