Following up Friday's Reel Report when we discussed areas to find black drum, today we discuss bait, equipment and techniques for catching the big fish.
For equipment, a rod and reel of at least medium strength is needed. Many of the big fish are landed on light tackle, and many are lost in the process. Some anglers use heavy-duty equipment normally associated with offshore fishing for some of the heavier fish. That size, however, is not needed but can be used.
My preference is a medium rod with a reel that is designed to handle 20- to 30-pound test line.
For hooks, I highly recommend and encourage the use of circle hooks. Drum over 30 inches must be released, and using a circle hook almost insures a safe release. The size of the hook should be between four and seven.
Black drum are basically bottom feeders, and the techniques used are much like those when fishing for bull reds. The weight should be just heavy enough to keep the bait on the bottom with the varying current strengths.
Three of the most popular baits for the big drum are whole, broken or live crab, mullet cut in large chunks and large shad cut in half. Squid and shrimp can be used. With those baits, however, the smaller fish are going to be attracted, including bait snatchers.
When landing that big fish, care should be given to handling it so it can be released safely. Photograph the big fish but release it quickly after snapping the picture. Too many of the large drum die from poor handling, which includes keeping them out of the water too long.
We all hope to have a good season on black drum, and from now until the end of April or early May, they should be around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.