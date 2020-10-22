Several readers have asked why we are having unusually high tide levels lately. The answer lies in the wind direction and velocity.
For several days now, a strong east wind has prevailed, and when that occurs, we almost always have much higher than normal water levels.
This is especially true when the higher water levels occur around the new and full moon phases.
Greg Hagerud recently experienced the effects of this wind cycle and below is what he had to say:
“I fished east of the Flagship Wednesday morning. My intentions were to wade and fish parallel to the rocks. Another guy that fishes that area a lot was on the rocks fishing and normally nukes the flounder. I waded out about 50 yards away. The rip currents were terrible. The water was going right to left and out at the same time. I never got over knee deep. Bait fish were everywhere. It was the most finger mullet I have seen all year. I watched him pull out trout and red fish one after the other.
Finally he left about the time I needed to leave. As I was getting ready to leave the beach patrol came by with a warning about the current over their P.A. system. Non swimmers and children really need to be careful.
The harbor has been real good lately. Lots of mangrove snapper, slot reds, slot drum and bulls. I have stopped fishing at times for a while when the bulls come through. You can see them in abundance. Trout can be good early.”
Relief from all of this is on the way in the form of a cold front that is expected to hit Friday evening. A shift to northerly winds will drive the water levels down.
Look for other beneficial effects from the norther after it passes.
