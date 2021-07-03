First, I would like to wish the United States of America a happy birthday. We all should be grateful to call this land our home. Enjoy your July 4 celebrations with your family and friends.
On Friday, Randy Hays fished the beachfront on the West End of Galveston Island. He was using live finger mullet as bait, on a Carolina rig fishing off the second sand bar. Randy caught specks ranging from 16-22 inches. He also reported catching small sharks along with one large stingray.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore Charters on Saturday reported steady snapper fishing on hard spots 50 miles out. Kingfish and ling are also being caught in the same area. The water did not turn blue until you passed the 40 mile range.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported great trout fishing the past few days. Most of the fish were taken by anglers throwing live croakers. The two hot spots for the fish are 18th Street Fishing Pier. This pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ike but the pilings are still there. Anglers should concentrate their effort on those pilings. The other is Redfish Island. Just be mindful of those ship wakes.
I fished Saturday and went back to Trinity Bay. The fish were not as aggressive as the past couple of days. We did manage a mixed catch of trout, reds, black drum and sheepshead. All the fish came on live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
