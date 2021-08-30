It was a nice, normal day on the island Monday, as our neighbors to the east begin their clean up. I am sure they will need supplies, and various churches and organizations will collect donations. If God leads you, please give what you can, it will be appreciated by those receiving them.
I’ve enjoyed a couple days off. After drinking my morning coffee Monday, I went for a long walk on the beach. I passed one angler fishing, and on the way back, I stopped and began a conversation with Houston resident Joe Carlos.
First, I inquired about his rods. He was using 14-feet Akios surf rods and matching reels. They are made in England for coastal fishing. Some of you surf anglers might want to check them out on the internet. I then asked about the catching, and he replied that the speckled trout and sand trout were biting. He was using fish bites as bait.
Late Sunday, Steven Lyons reported catching one large drum and one 6-foot alligator gar while fishing Offatts Bayou. He was using shad as bait.
David Cashiola reported fishing out of Tiki Island on Monday. First, he ventured to east Galveston Bay where he caught plenty of gafftop. Then, off to the Galveston jetties he went, landing a few trout along the rocks.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported great bull red action Monday at the tip of the north Galveston Jetty. Live bait is the ticket to catching these fish.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported bull reds were active Sunday night and early Monday. Several fish in the 36- to 40-inch class were landed. A word of caution, if you’re retaining a bull red, immediately place your tag on the fish. The tag comes with your license. Daytime catches Monday consisted of gafftop, whiting and croaker.
Only four more months left in this year. Some of the best bay fishing is about to happen. I know many anglers put their rods up and replace them with guns. If you have not experienced fall fishing in Galveston, you are missing out. Keep the reports coming, thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.