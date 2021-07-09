I don’t even know how to begin Friday’s column. I could say what a gorgeous day we had on the island. That is just not the case. I know we need water to sustain life but enough is enough.
The only report I received was from Capt.Cody Dunn late Thursday night. He ventured offshore July 2 and July 3 to target big snapper. Each day, he caught one right at 35 inches. On Thursday, he fished the surf after work. He caught 10 trout all on a Kastmaster spoon.
Earlier this week, I mentioned inflatable PFDs. PFD is the abbreviation for personnel flotation device. All boats are required to have them on board, one for each passenger.
A Type 1 PFD is a offshore life jacket designed to turn you face up, even a unconscious person. It will keep you afloat in rough open water.
Type 2 PFD is intended to be used in waters where there is a high probability of a quick rescue. These are less bulky than the Type 1 and many will turn a unconscious person face up.
Type 3 PFDs come in a number of styles. They are used for many different watersport and boating activities. Calm inland waters where there is a very high chance of rescue is their best application. They will not turn a unconscious person face up.
Type 4 PFDs are not intended to be worn. It is a throwable device that should be easily accessible in case of a emergency. They should be kept on board all boats.
My suggestion is that everyone should carry Type 1 PFDs. You also can carry Type 2 PFDs for those who are required to wear a life jacket while underway. Check those PFDs, it might just save your life.
