Man oh man, I can get used to these mornings. Nice, dry and cooler, although it was a bit on the breezy side Wednesday morning. Forget the small talk, let’s jump right into the reports.
I chatted with Capt. Theron Fisk on the phone Tuesday afternoon. As we were talking, he was out fishing with his wife, Kara. I asked how they were doing and he said, “She just caught and released a 6-foot shark.”
He also noted bull red action is extremely good at the tips of both Galveston jetties. Sharks are plentiful behind the near shore shrimp boats. The water is in great shape.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported a couple of good catches Wednesday. Windy Marshall, Pat Flanagan and Dale Foster fought the early winds and fished into the afternoon. Around noon, the winds laid, and the trout decided to bite. They ended up with a three-man limit, all caught with live shrimp fished underneath popping corks. Great catching anglers.
The same day, Albert McCaig Jr., fishing out of Eagle Point, tucked inside Moses Lake to get out of the wind. There, he caught undersized trout and reds on live shrimp under popping corks. He then switched to a new penny Gulp shrimp rigged with a 1/2-ounce jig head. He landed three keeper flounder and around 12 undersized ones. All fish were caught on the incoming tide.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported good landings of bull reds during the night Tuesday into Wednesday. During the daytime hours, catches were sand trout, black tip sharks, gafftop, pompano and keeper reds. The pier will host a free children’s fishing tournament from 6 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. This is for children ages 1 to 12. As we get closer to the date, I’ll give an update on this event.
I received a message from Capt. Keith Becker about the opening on teal season, which is Saturday. He wanted to remind anglers fishing in the marsh to be aware of the hunters. They spend many early hours placing their decoys in the water. At times, problems arise when kayak anglers paddle into the spread. Please give these hunters the respect that you like as you fish. There’s plenty of shoreline to share.
