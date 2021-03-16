Today is definitely the day that green-colored lures should work for catching fish.
Pat O’Kane, a longtime fishing guide around the Rockport area, would purposely use variations of green lures when hosting guests on St. Patrick’s Day each year. O’Kane was proud of his Irish heritage and tried to show others that regardless of what color lure that fish had been hitting lately, green was the color for St. Patrick’s Day.
His favorite lure to pull out back then was a dark green tout with a chartreuse-green tail. Reds seem to favor it more than any other fish. O’Kane, however, caught a number of trout using that special bait.
The popular guide retired to the hill country after his days of guiding and continued to boast about the success of the green lure for trout and other fish on March 17.
On the fishing scene in Galveston, whether you use green artificials or live bait, action on trout is picking up. Reports from upper West Bay on Tuesday indicated nice catches coming from areas around the Confederate Reef Triangle.
Charlie Moss and Ken Daniel returned to Galveston Bait and Tackle’s cleaning table with seven specks and two slot reds caught while wade fishing around South Deer Island. The specks were caught along shell bottoms in 3 to 4 feet of water, and the reds came from drifting the channel along Sportsman’s Road. Live shrimp under popping corks did the trick.
Moss saw other anglers cleaning specks. There was, however, no mention of where they were caught except “West Bay.”
There were no reports of black drum action Tuesday. The big uglies, however, still are around. They just need anglers to find them.
Look for a good possibility of a pre-frontal bite Wednesday, as another cold front is on its way and conditions are prime for fish to respond with prolific feeding ahead of it.
