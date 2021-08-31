August has come to an end. I also close out my third month of writing this column. It has been an enjoyable ride, and, God willing, I will be the columnist for a number of years.
Writing Reel Report is much like fishing. You have to put forth the time and effort to reap the rewards. Some days good and others not so good. The more reports I receive, the better the writing.
For all of you that fish, please take time to send in those reports. This column is for you, the angler. To those that have sent and continue to send, I appreciate all the effort.
Randy Hays kayaked the back lakes on the West End of Galveston Island early Monday. He was free lining live finger mullet when a 27-inch red took the bait on his first cast of the morning. The next four fish caught were gafftop, in the 3-5 pound class. Tide stopped around 10 a.m., and he called it a day.
I spoke with Capt. Shannon LaBauve on Tuesday afternoon. Having pulled his boat out for Hurricane Ida, he was back on the water Monday. He said fishing was a little slow for black tip and spinner sharks. The nearshore water was off-colored because of the west/northwest winds. I noticed the beachfront was muddy on my way home today.
I met David Cashiola on Tuesday at Tiki Island where he keeps his boat. He is a longtime customer and friend. Two of his buddies, Brad Sewell and Brian Smith were in town. He hired me to run them around west Galveston Bay.
Our first stop was at Greens Cut, where we landed one keeper trout. We then moved over toward the shell by Meacoms and proceeded to land a few trout, reds and one black drum. Once the bite stopped, we then ventured toward Confederate Reef, where a few more reds and trout were waiting.
All the fish were caught on live shrimp underneath popping corks. It was good seeing an old friend of over 25 years, and making some new ones.
Remember your Texas Parks & Wildlife Department licenses expire at midnight Tuesday. Game wardens will be out this coming Labor Day weekend.
