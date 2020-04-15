DICKINSON
Dickinson Gators star point guard Marcus Williams recently announced his commitment to sign a basketball scholarship with Wyoming.
Named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A all-state team, Williams averaged 21.4 points per game, 7.3 assists per game and 3.3 steals per game in the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-2 senior guard also was named a co-most valuable player in the District 24-6A postseason honors.
Williams had previously committed to Northern Colorado, but with head coach Jeff Linder moving from Northern Colorado to take over at Wyoming, Williams followed him to the Cowboys program.
