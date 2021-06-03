You wake up thinking today will be fine. My wife and I had to take her car in for some repairs. We decided to stop by the cell phone store, so we could merge our plans together.
My service was not so good. Buying a phone is just like buying a car. Spent a half day there, then we get home and I realized the adapter charger does not come with the phone. The ones I have don't fit the charging cord. I thought I was set, new phone, better coverage and no way to charge the phone.
Just like fishing, you have a game plan, and it does not pan out.
Capt. Sammy Orlando and I talked after his trip Thursday. After Wednesday, he thought it was going to be easy. He was greeted with just about the same conditions in West Galveston Bay as the previous day. The fish had other plans.
He and three children under 12 years old put in the effort but only had four keeper trout and one red. He did say they caught some undersized reds and plenty of ladyfish under diving gulls. Just when you think you have it all figured out, the fish do not cooperate. Anyways, plenty of action for the children.
Capt. Juan Cruz out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp changed his plan from Wednesday and decided to hit the Galveston jetties. He abandoned his plans to fish East Galveston Bay and wanted to get in on the jetty action.
He had high hopes of catching speckled trout, but that didn't go according as planned. He did manage one redfish and limits of sheepshead. I believe he had a couple of children on his boat. It was still a fun day on the water.
Let me chat a little about being safe on the water. The boating-fishing season has barely started and there already have been four fatalities on Galveston Bay. One of those just occurred off Eagle Point. One death is one too many.
If you are heading down to the water and you think for one minute it looks bad, rough or unsafe, please rethink your game plan. Is there a better place to launch that offers more protection? Maybe you just scrap the trip all together and wait for a better day — just a little food for thought. I'll get more in-depth on this subject at a later time.
