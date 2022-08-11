In the teams' opening round of pool play of the American Legion Baseball World Series held at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina, League City Post 554 (30-2) used a big third inning to run-rule Camden Post 17 (South Carolina) 12-2 in five innings.
Winning 2-0 going into the bottom of the third, the first 10 batters reached base to start the inning.
Tristan Zarella worked a walk to start, advanced to second on a balk and then Kyeler Thompson smacked an RBI single to right center.
After Travis Bragg doubled and Albert Garza was plunked to load the bases, League City gave a new Camden pitcher a World Series welcome as he was greeted by a Logan Silvertooth run-scoring infield single, and then Wyatt Easter tattooed a grand slam to right on the first pitch to make the score 8-0.
League City then had the bases juiced again thanks to back-to-back walks to Kobey Allison and Sam Lampson, followed by Jeron Petterson hustling out an infield single.
The onslaught of runs continued with an RBI fielder’s choice by Zarella, a sacrifice fly by Thompson and a Garza two-run double to left center.
League City sent 14 batters to the plate and smashed six hits and four walks in the frame.
Camden cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when the first three batters reached base.
Cobe Evans started with a walk, Brandon Gibbs then reached on an infield single, and both runners advanced on a throwing error. Zane Cato then connected on a two-run double to left.
League City took advantage of a lead-off walk to Zarella to start the game, scoring in the bottom of the first inning.
After Thompson’s groundout moved Zarella over to second, back-to-back RBI hits by Bragg (double) and Garza (single) went for an early two-run lead.
Brandon Vassallo was solid on the mound for League City going 4.2 innings allowing four hits and two runs, with two strikeouts and one walk.
Noah Ferraro got the final out by inducing a popup in foul territory to third baseman Silvertooth.
League City leaders were Bragg (2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs), Garza (2-for-2, three RBIs), Zarella (three runs, two walks) and Thompson (two RBIs).
League City finished with 12 hits. Six of the eight free base runners scored (five of the six walks and one hit by pitch crossed the plate)
League City Post 554 (1-0 in “Stripes” Pool Play) will play Shrewsbury Post 397 4 (Massachusetts; 0-1) in the team's second of three pool games 3 p.m. Friday back at Keeter Stadium.
A win on Friday will clinch a spot in Monday's semifinals. The top two finishers in each pool advance.
