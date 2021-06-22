What a light show last night. I had trouble sleeping because of the weather and no air conditioning. So, it’s a little sticky in the house. Tuesday’s morning storm was intense but didn’t bring much rain here on the West End. The weather must have kept everyone at home.
After a weather event like Tuesday’s, I often get asked about the water conditions. Is the water too fresh? This is the most asked question.
Local rainfall has little effect on the salinity in Galveston Bay. It is the high rainfall amounts in Houston and east of Houston that cause problems. Or an event like Hurricane Harvey, which doesn’t happen often.
West Galveston Bay is hardly impacted by any runoff. In fact, it is the saltiest of all our bays. The optimum salinity for the Galveston Bay Complex is 14 parts to 18 parts per thousand. Too salty is just as bad as too fresh.
One also has to remember that saltwater will layer underneath freshwater. That is why in certain situations the fish will congregate toward the bottom of the bay. Just because it’s fresh on top doesn’t make it fresh on the bottom. Simple but maybe confusing to some.
I did receive a late report from Matt Callihan.
He, his wife, Margaret, and son Stephen fished Offatts Bayou last Saturday night. They caught a few specks in the 16- to 18-inch range. Margaret did land one at 25 inches, which was released. She caught the fish on a live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
Please send in reports even if they’re not epic. Anglers want to know the good and the bad. Thank you for the continued support.
