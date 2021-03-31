April finally has arrived, and traditionally the first month of the second quarter of the year presents a transition for fishing.
While still dealing with the elements of spring time on the Texas coast, it is a time when some major transitions take place on the fishing scene.
April is a month when we see incrementally warmer water temperatures and a time when the magic 70-degree mark becomes more sustainable along with increasing temperatures.
The black drum run almost always continues well into April, and that is followed by several other fish movements.
Around mid-April, we should see a run of gafftop in the surf, much like the bull red runs of the fall months. Beachfront fishing piers and the beachfront rock groins will be top choices for finding the spawning gafftop.
April also is a month when some of the largest speckled trout of the season are caught. Anglers familiar with the patterns of the big trout tend to wade fish the shorelines of East and West bays in late afternoon with some of the best action on sow trout coming near dusk.
Depending on how fast the water warms, we’ll see pelagic fish make their first appearance around the jetties and along the beachfront. The first ling of the year usually is caught along the beachfront sometime in mid-to-late April.
April is definitely a transition month for coastal fishing, so plan to enjoy it.
