What a way to start the new week. If you enjoy calm and green water, Monday was the day to fish. The weather could not have been more perfect.
My intention was to fish, but dealing with my vehicle kept me home. Auto crashes are troubling affairs. It will be a few days until I can get back on the water.
Craig and Stacy Vollmar launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and enjoyed a nice day on the water. They reported catching more than 100 sand trout and one 16-inch speckled trout. Sand trout are much overlooked as table fare. The Vollmars boxed 12 of them, more than 12 inches in length. Every fish was caught on live shrimp.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Vince and Simone Hubert out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. The Huberts are newcomers to the world of saltwater fishing. They reached out to me, and because I don’t fish on Sundays I passed them to my partner.
Cruz did an excellent job like always, putting them on a nice catch of black drum, sheepshead, redfish and speckled trout. They used live shrimp fished underneath popping corks. He also gave the couple pointers on tackle to purchase, along with recommendations of rod and reel combinations. The Huberts also are part-time Galveston Island residents.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported green water to the beach off Galveston Island. Bull red catches were common along with the sheepshead. If you’re a veteran or active duty military, enjoy a free day of fishing Thursday in celebration of Veterans Day.
It was nice and quiet on the island Monday. Tuesday’s forecast is a repeat of Monday’s. Fishing should be good.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
