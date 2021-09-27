Wow, I want to thank all those who sent in reports for the past couple of days. I'm so grateful. The emails just kept coming about catches over the weekend. If your report is not in my column Monday evening, rest assured, it'll be Tuesday evening.
First off, I have the final results of the Fall Fishing Tournament Series for trout, held out of Harborwalk Bait Shop this past weekend. In the adult division, first place went to Ruth Cable with a 20 1/2-inch, 2.9-pound trout. In the youth division, Lyric Soles, 9, took first place with a 15-inch trout. Thanks to all the sponsors for their donations toward this charity event.
Brian Castille and his son Owen ventured out to the Galveston jetties Sunday. There, they landed one bull red and three bonnethead sharks. The highlight of the day was watching Owen, 4, battle and land a black tip shark.
John Villarreal, fished west Galveston Bay on Sunday with his nephews. They landed one 20-inch trout, one 24-inch red and a 22-inch flounder, all on free-lined live shrimp. To top off the day, they caught a 42-inch black tip at the north Galveston Jetty.
Another Sunday report is from Joe Calhoun III. He and his dad, Joe Calhoun Jr., ventured out to the north Galveston Jetty, this past weekend. Although they said the fishing was slow, only catching two fish, it was well worth their effort. One of those fish was a tarpon caught by Calhoun Jr. It was his first tarpon. The other fish was a bull red. Congratulations on the tarpon.
Another report from this past weekend was received from Texas City resident Mark McElvany. Fishing offshore of Galveston, he landed an 87-plus-inch sailfish, weighing around 70 pounds. That's a great catch.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier is hosting a monthlong Redfish Rodeo Tournament from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Entry fee is $40. First-place winner gets $1,000. Check out their Facebook page at 61st Street Fishing Pier for more information.
Rain is in the forecast for the next few days. Keep aware of the tropics. There's one area that has a potential to move into the western Caribbean sea. It's something we may want to watch.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
