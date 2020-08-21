For the early part of this weekend, conditions should continue to be good for fishing. If you plan to venture offshore, keep a close eye on the forecasts as a tropical system is approaching. In fact, two are on the way with one, Tropical Storm Laura, having already formed. Keep safety your top priority.
Reds were the bill of fare at the jetties Friday, with numerous boats returning with limits and near limits of red fish. On Friday morning, there was a flurry of activity on Spanish mackerel on the gulf side of the South Jetty.
Oliver Littleton lost several monofilament leaders to “smacks” feeding along the rocks.
Across the channel at the North Jetty, sharks were plentiful on the gulf side near the end. Many bull reds were among them.
Todd Parker headed to Mosquito Island at the Texas City Dike earlier this week and sent the following report:
“Light north wind, flat water and moving tide at 5:45 a.m. Beautiful sunrise and six people wading. I was the only one throwing artificial. Everyone else was using shrimp.
"No keeper trout landed. I hooked five trout between Spook Jr. top water and white Gulps — none over 12 inches. What was of note is that I caught my first ever mangrove snapper. They loved the white Gulps. In fact, they bit several of them on the side and I have never seen that before.
"On a 'changing pattern' note, I've been wading there at Texas City two to three times a week for the past couple of months. I've caught lots of big trout there in my lifetime and have been spooled by big fish there twice. No one is catching fish there this summer. A few 15- to 16-inch trout are being kept, but nothing like this area should be producing. It's frustrating.”
