In 1971, the Carpenters recorded a song called, “Rainy Days and Mondays.” Monday lived up to that song’s title — it was a rainy Monday along the Galveston Bay area.
Nick Moehle was in town visiting family, which happens to be our neighbor. Last week, they inquired about the cost of a guided trip for Moehle. Moehle just completed his first year of studies at Texas State University. This young man is studying criminal justice and upon graduation plans on a career in law enforcement.
As a gift, they gave him a fishing trip with me. We canceled last week because of the forecast. So we decided to go on Monday. I felt we had a slight window of opportunity, and slight was correct.
We arrived at Eagle Point to cloudy weather but no rain. As the sky became light enough to see, over the horizon storms were all around us. We headed out into the bay knowing that the weather could turn worse. We decided to stay close to the marina. I fished the same reef where I caught them on Saturday and Capt. Juan Cruz on Sunday.
The water was off colored with a tint of green. Clarity was about two inches and tidal flow was minimal. We had a few bites. Moehle ended up one trout shy of his limit. We did manage to catch some gafftop and a handful of undersized specks. Live croakers and artificial lures accounted for the fish. It was good to spend the morning with this fine young man.
Late Sunday, Capt. Mike Cacciotti send me a report. He said the Galveston jetties were good for trout and reds. Live shrimp, croakers and lures accounted for the catches. He also noted a few trout were being caught from the base of the Texas City Dike to Dollar Reef. Live bait and soft plastics have been effective in this area.
Now, when we get past this little weather hurdle, fishing should pick back up.
