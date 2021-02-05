Friday was definitely out as a fishing day. Late in the afternoon on Thursday, however, there was some scattered action taking place from around East and West bays.
Capt. Jim West found some nice trout on the east end of East Bay on Thursday afternoon and brought back limits of nice specks before sunset. No mention of specific baits. Knowing Capt. Jim, however, it was artificials and likely came from wade-fishing near the shoreline.
Terry Horner and Mark Shaffer fished Jones Lake after the wind settled Thursday afternoon and caught four slot reds while releasing at least six undersized reds. Super Spook Juniors and silver spoons accounted for all of the fish.
On Friday, Mitch Howell reported the Diversionary Canal just outside of Jones Lake has been an excellent spot to find protected waters during periods of gusty winds. Howell said a variety of fish have been caught in that area by him and his neighbors over the past two or three weeks. The trend is for specks to hit at night under lights, with reds and pan fish taking the daytime spotlight. A few flounder have been among the fish caught day and night.
Speaking of flounder, they apparently are still hanging around the Galveston Ship Channel area, Howard Martin said. Martin and a friend caught three flatfish up to 18 inches while fishing the protected waters just above the dry storage facility at the Galveston Yacht Basin. The action came Wednesday with live shrimp doing the trick. Several sand trout also were caught and all released because of their small size.
About all the forecasts can give is that it should be a little warmer this weekend, with lighter winds prevailing. That will be better conditions than we experienced most of this week.
