Frightful Sunday for our neighbors to the east. May all our prayers, be with those in the path of Hurricane Ida. The tropical Atlantic remains active. Praying that these storms move far out in the Atlantic, away from all land masses.
Late Saturday, I received a few reports from anglers that fished Saturday.
Josh and Natalie Richardson fished from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Saturday. Despite choppy conditions, they both fought and landed bull redfish. Josh caught his personal best, which measured 41.5 inches. Natalie's fish measured 38 inches. They used live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Damon and Jack Jordan also landed some nice fish Saturday. Launching from Eagle Point their catch consisted of eight trout, two reds, two drum and two sheepshead. All were caught on live shrimp.
Saturday, Lance Wilkes of League City fished with Capt. David Spencer of Tiki Island. They ventured to the marsh in Greens Lake. Right before dark, Lance Wilkes landed a 26-inch speckled trout while throwing a red/chrome topwater lure.
Mike Cacciotti was fishing the south jetty Saturday with his group. Plenty of sharks and bull reds were caught, using cut bait fished on the bottom. He said the bull reds are on the run.
I have a couple reports from Matagorda from Saturday that are worth sharing.
The first one is from Capt. Mark Talasek. His groups have been wade fishing in West Matagorda Bay, catching good numbers of reds. Trout catches have been fair, even a few flounder are being caught. All the fish are coming on live bait. Talasek also runs flounder gigging trips. He mentioned it has been on fire, with limits of nice sized flounder being gigged.
Capt. Bink Grimes with Matagorda Sunrise Lodge reported trout action good along the jetty. They have been using live shrimp underneath mid-coast popping corks. Redfish action is good in the surf. These fish have been caught on mullet. Mid-bay reefs are holding a few trout for those anglers that are wading. Topwater Super Spook Jr's and MirrOlure Soft Dines have been effective.
I will be back on the water Tuesday. Sunday's weather was better than expected. Monday's forecast calls for a chance of showers and winds from the west, northwest around 13 knots.
