The cold front bringing all of the strong wind and rain did not hit until early afternoon Saturday, and anglers on the water during the morning found some good fishing to take place.
Friday, Ashwin Vasan fished the tidal flats at Cold Pass, and landed several undersized flounder and a huge black drum he estimated to be more than 45 inches in length. All of the fish were released.
While in the area, he visited with another wade fisherman who had several keeper sheepshead.
Along the Galveston Ship Channel, anglers were continuing to catch flounder of all sizes. Peter Smalley was one of the anglers fishing around the docks along the harbor. The angler from Royce City, along with two friends from there, landed four flounder from 15 to 17 inches. Two undersized flatfish were caught and released.
Other fish caught by the trio were sheepshead, black drum, sand trout. Only the flounder were retained and live shrimp was the bait.
Sunday's fishing will be determined by how fast the wind drops. Forecasts are calling for light to moderate velocities later in the day. Monday is shaping up to be nice as far as conditions go, with a light northerly wind.
