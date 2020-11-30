November certainly roared as it departed, as north winds gusting to 40 mph pushed water out of the bays and dropped tide levels several feet.
There was hardly an angler who did not welcome the change, as November was an unusual month for fishing and weather. Record numbers of tropical storms and hurricanes took place, and for the 11th month of the year, it was unusual to have such events.
On the fishing scene, the flounder run finally got started. However, it seemed like anglers were plagued with an east wind most of the month. While flounder fishing showed that same pattern as most of the recent Novembers, trout action in the bays was disappointing. This was especially true in Trinity Bay.
Whatever the cause, we all hope that it does not repeat itself next year.
It will be a day or two before conditions settle enough to get an indication of where we are on the flounder run. Most likely, it has peaked and will start winding down.
December is a good month for fishing the Galveston Bay Complex. Cold fronts like the one passing through will become more numerous. However, between them, we should see some excellent action on reds and trout. Flounder will continue to be caught, just not in the numbers as during the migration.
This is the time of year upper West Bay turns on, so look for the action to start any day. Areas from Carancahua Reef to the causeway tend to be in their prime during the early winter, especially when it comes to trout.
