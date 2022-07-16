Furry competitors looked to bark up the right wave at the Annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition held on a partly cloudy Saturday morning at the beach off of 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
Capped at 30 total entrants, the dogs are split into large (25 pounds and heavier) and small divisions, and ride their boards in the surf, with two rounds of heats producing five finalists to compete in their respective championship rounds.
In addition to the two division champions, a grand champion and a fan favorite champion are also crowned at the event. Competitors are also treated to a swag — or, perhaps, rather a wag — bag.
Each round lasts 10 minutes, with the dogs given a maximum of six rides through the surf to try to impress the panel of judges. The dogs are judged based on length of their rides, technique (such as standing on all fours, sitting or laying down), confidence, and size and strength of the wave, with bonus points for any tricks performed.
Among the competitors Saturday were Anthony Rodriguez and his three-year-old Shar-Pei (aka “Shark-Pei” with her vest featuring a distinctive shark fin) Frankie. A Galveston native, Rodriguez traveled to the island from his current home in Austin for the second straight year to have Frankie compete in the event.
“She loves it; when she gets out here, she can tell by the smells that she’s going to compete,” Rodriguez said.
To practice for the Surf Dog Competition, Rodriguez and Frankie utilize access to the Guadalupe and San Marcos rivers, he said.
“We ride down the chutes, and that’s where she gets her balance from,” Rodriguez said.
In its 10th year, proceeds from the event gained through registration fees and sponsorships go to benefit the Galveston Island Humane Society.
“It brings all the community out,” event coordinator Thresea Russ from the Galveston Island Humane Society said. “Everybody comes, and they make a day at the beach out of it, and it supports the shelter.”
