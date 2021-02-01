Before getting into Monday’s fishing news, let’s take a look at what went on over the weekend. Probably the best way to summarize the weekend action is to look at Greg Hagerud‘s report from the Galveston Channel area Sunday.
Hagerud said, “I fished the harbor from 11-2 today (Sunday). After throwing every lure known to man for about an hour, I bought some bait off of one of the shrimp boats.
“In less than an hour I had 2 slot reds and 2 nice sheepshead. After those fish, nothing.”
The wind and passing cold front certainly did not do anything to help fishing. Conditions were worse Monday with strong winds and low water levels.
We continue in that pattern of one cold front after another, and this week we will have almost a carbon copy of last week. A week ago, I would have said, “Well, this is January, and this is the norm.”
While frequent cold fronts will be with us for a while longer, we should see warmer temperatures gradually set in, especially toward the second half of February.
There were a few reports of isolated catches of reds, black drum and sheepshead last weekend and most came from the Upper West Bay area. An unconfirmed report was received of an angler fishing Bastrop and Christmas bays limiting out on reds. There were, however, no details offered.
Thursday looks as if it might be a decent day to fish, as the warmest temperatures of the week are in the forecast. Gusty winds could be the fly in the ointment.
However, check an updated forecast closer to that day if you are interested in going fishing.
