I typed this column a little later than usual after my easy morning turned into a long afternoon. I received a call and had to go back out into the bay, before leaving Eagle Point to help someone out. His battery was dead. I mentioned to him a couple weeks ago that he needed two starting batteries on a battery isolator switch.
Ron Ciaccio of Galveston and his grandson Landon Vickrey fished the Galveston jetties Friday. The duo kept 9 speckled trout up to 21 inches, 1 sand trout and 1 Spanish mackerel. The fish were caught on live shrimp, croakers and gulps. He did mention they released numerous undersized trout.
Bobby and Cade Thomas launched Friday out of Eagle Point. Fishing a shallow reef nearby, they had their limit of trout. They also released several others up to 25 inches. All the fish were caught on Down South lures using a 1/4 ounce jig head.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Gilbert Mendoza and Al Aguirre had a good day. They fished from Eagle Point Friday and caught keeper reds and trout. They also had a few sheepshead and drum in the mix. Live shrimp underneath popping corks accounted for the fish.
Rafael Manias and his daughters Daphyne and Harris also fished from Eagle Point Friday. I obtained this report while I was helping out with their dead battery issue. They had 10 trout and a couple drum. The fish came from the channel and the Exxon A-lease gas wells. They were caught on live shrimp on the bottom.
I had the Stilley family out with me today. We had a good day catching trout up to 5 pounds, reds, black drum and sheepshead. All the fish were caught on live shrimp using popping corks. It was good to see the middle of Galveston Bay become alive with fish. It has been a rough week but looks like we’re back on the upside.
Weather was good Friday. I pray it stays like this for the rest of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.