LEAGUE CITY
Local youth track and field club team Texas Fusion is sending its largest contingent to date to this weekend’s Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Summer Games of Texas in Corpus Christi.
The team is made up of young athletes ranging in ages from 5 to 18 who reside all across Galveston County. Clear Falls High School is the team’s base for practices, and the team has also been thankful to receive support from the Mike Evans Family Foundation, coach Terrance Franklin said.
Representing Texas Fusion at the TAAF state meet will be Kenadee Reed, Sierra Franklin, Skylar Franklin, Cory Hosea, Jaiden Charles, Richard Lee, Jamarion Cooper, Kiren Lyons, J’Nesis James, Mikala James, R’Shard Lee, Kylen Winn, Jamaal Valentine and Chris Thierry.
Texas Fusion also qualified a boys 4x100-meter relay team made up of Richard Lee, Hosea, Jamarion Cooper and Jamari Cooper, and a girls 4x100-meter relay team made up of J’Nesis James, Ray’Aunna Simmons, Reed and A’Nazia Alexander.
Texas Fusion also will send its young athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics to be held at Turner Stadium in Humble the weekend following the TAAF state meet.
“I want to see where I stack up against everybody else in the country,” said Hosea, a 13-year-old from Texas City who competes in the 100-meter and 200-meter runs and in the shot put. “I was coming off an injury, so this year, I really exceeded my expectations.”
Terrance Franklin, Mark Roy and Rogers Charles coach the team. The coaches said after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last summer’s competitions, their young athletes were eager to compete this summer.
