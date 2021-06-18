Father's day weekend usually draws a crowd to the island. Add the celebration of Juneteenth and we may experience record breaking crowds.
Let's all have a little more patience when traversing the island this weekend. Patience and fishing go hand in hand, especially when conditions become tough.
Capt. Michael Cacciotti reported slower than normal activity in the places he was catching fish. He reported water conditions in East Bay as sandy. The Galveston jetties though is still producing catches of trout, reds and sharks.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve reported excellent action for speckled trout in the surf early this week. As winds increased later in the week, he sought out protected shorelines of the bay. He also noted fish were caught in the Galveston Channel. I asked him about the kingfish action offshore. He said it is beginning to pick up with most of the action south of the jetties toward Freeport.
Capt Theron Fisk and I talked on Friday. In fact, he was 3 miles out past the South Jetty. He noted marginal water color, and it being rough. Overall, action on the slow side with a occasional redfish and blacktip shark.
The report of the day came from Fred Diamond. He took 9-year-old Davi Viguerie fishing who is in town visiting from Lake Charles on Friday. Diamond lives in Jamaica Beach, and they went to the fishing park on the main canal.
They baited up a big rod with a live sand trout in hopes of catching a monster. Viguerie did just that as he reeled in a 65-inch bull shark. What a catch and experience for this young gentleman.
See you do not need to go far to catch monster fish. Congratulations.
It is hot and heat index is suppose to be way up. Anglers should wear light colored clothing and remember to drink water.
