April has certainly lived up to its reputation as the windiest month of the year around Galveston. This year, perhaps, is likely to go down as one of the worst in several years.
I visited with one of our local fishing guides who has been around almost as long as I have on Wednesday, and the subject of wind came up. We agreed there have been more days of wind velocities too strong to easily fish during March and April than at any time in the past that we could remember.
Now recall that we are talking about the two windiest months of the year. So, what should we expect from May?
Looking at my log book I noticed that early May usually continued with the erratic weather of the previous two months. By mid-May more and more good days for fishing started appearing.
For the Memorial Day weekend, most of the time conditions were excellent. There were a few exceptions. This was a time, however, when our offshore fishing season gets well underway.
We will talk about what should be expected around Memorial Day closer to the occasion.
For now, let's discuss what the next few days look like. The good news is that for a couple of days it appears there will be windows of tolerable wind levels for fishing. Rain chances do increase. If no thunderstorms or other threatening conditions appear, however, things look good.
We need to get reports from anglers able to hit the water between now and the end of this weekend to see where we are on species of fish that have moved in. This applies to offshore and bay fishing.
The only information that has come in over the last day or so is that there are many stingrays in West Bay.
