It should not be long before stable weather returns. When this occurs, there will be many boats fishing the jetties, and I want to take this opportunity to address one of the largest problems around the jetties this time of year and that is angler etiquette.
Just last week while fishing along the rocks, a boat pulled in between me and another boat and tempers started flaring as the boat already anchored thought his territory had been invaded.
In this particular case, I felt the expectations were unreasonable, as there was plenty of room for all of us to fish and not get tangled in fishing or anchor lines.
Just how much space is reasonable to expect while anchored along the jetties? That cannot be answered for all situations. Wind speed and direction and current strength are probably the largest factors. I have a few suggestions I want to pass on that can make your experience more enjoyable at the jetties.
First, noise and wake are two of the biggest complaints. Idle your boat into a spot offering a reasonable amount of room to fish between the boats already anchored. Drop your anchor, don’t toss it in the water. Also have an anchor that will hold your boat.
When deciding to make your move, idle into position and consider the casting room of all boats, yours and the ones on each side of you.
If you can carry on a conversation with either boat without raising your voice, you likely are too close.
Respect the casting range of other boats and do not compete for the same fishing spots.
When departing, do so at the same slow speed and get a good distance away before giving it the gas.
While all of this is just common sense, unfortunately, it appears a few anglers lack that virtue.
