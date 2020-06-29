We are in a genuine siege of strong south to southwest winds around Galveston, with anglers sitting on the sidelines waiting for better conditions to come.
We mentioned in Monday’s column that this is typical for this time of year when a hot, dry spell sets in for several days.
While the heat and wind discourage daytime fishing, there is some relief at night.
Terry Hebert has been fishing the railroad bridge at Bayou Vista at night and has found trout in a feeding frenzy. Using topwaters and slow sinking baits, four or five trout in the 18- to 19-inch range have been landed.
Hebert mentioned the railroad bridge at Bayou Vista, and it is assumed he is referring to the one from Bayou Vista into Jones Lake. For years, that small bridge has been the focus of efforts to have it raised higher to allow larger boats to traverse to and from the Bayou Vista canals.
In other night fishing news, Carl Hester gave flounder gigging a try on Saturday night. However, the water around the mouth of Sweetwater Lake was just too muddy to locate flounder.
Two weeks ago, Hester and a friend limited out on flounder at that location.
We should start seeing improvement in fishing conditions Wednesday, as the wind is forecast to subside to levels that should make it easy for anglers to hit the water.
