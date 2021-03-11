Foggy and otherwise damp conditions dominated the weather picture Thursday. That did not slow fishing, however.
Trout action is picking up, and one of the popular fishing guides told me he feels the stronger tides associated with the new moon phase likely had something to do with it.
Jimmy Chalmers checked in with a limit of trout caught at various points in upper West Bay. Live shrimp fished 24 inches below a popping cork did the trick. Besides his limit of trout, the Tiki Island resident landed a 16-inch black drum and a 19-inch red that was released.
The mouth of Sweetwater Lake was where Carlton Townes found action on flounder. Using live fingerling mullet, Townes landed three flounder, one 14 inches that was released and two between 16 inches and 17 inches that made it to the dinner table Thursday evening. A lone rat red rounded out his catch, and that fish was released.
Other than Chalmers' report, there were no others for black drum. Don't let that discourage you because the big uglies are all around the Galveston Bay Complex, and in many years, we would be in the prime of the annual run or migration.
Most of the action on big drum comes from anglers fishing the jetties or areas around the Galveston Ship Channel. Those areas likely will be where the catches will take place over the next couple of days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.