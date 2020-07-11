Outstanding conditions greeted anglers Saturday morning, and for the first time in a number of days, offshore waters were tolerable for smaller boats.
Heat was the only obstacle, as many anglers hit the water earlier than usual to avoid the high heat indexes.
Terry Mostart was among several anglers who changed their plans Saturday morning from a bay trip to offshore. Mostart and two friends headed out to the wells and platforms approximately 20 miles south of the jetties and enjoyed a good morning of fishing.
Conditions were not exactly smooth but were much better than those he attempted to battle last weekend. Red snapper were in good numbers around the three rigs he and his group fished. However, the size was the problem. Only two fish meeting the minimum length of 16 inches were landed, and that amounted to one-third of a limit for the three anglers.
Saving the trip were Spanish mackerel and spade fish. Four “smacks” and a near cooler full of large spade fish supplemented their snapper haul. Several sharks were caught and released. Squid and ice fish were the baits.
Inshore, the jetties were crowded after all of the good fishing reports from Friday started circulating. Jimmy Weems found the fishing around the North Jetty tough due to heavy boat traffic. Still the angler from Alvin managed a limit of trout to 17 inches in length.
There was lots of activity along the beachfront. However, no reports were in by press time Saturday.
