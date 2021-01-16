While a warming trend is beginning, conditions still are not as pleasant as when temperatures get closer to 70. Anglers who have fished the Texas Gulf Coast very long know that this is a time of year when attention should be given to boats and fishing equipment.
It will not be long before we see more comfortable temperatures, and when that occurs, just about everyone wants to go to the water. Boaters often run into unpleasant surprises when their engines act up or fail to start.
Most of those problems could have been diagnosed and prevented by an early-season check-up by a marine mechanic. January is an ideal time to take your rig in for a spring check-up. Most dealers and mechanics are not swamped with business as is the case in the spring.
If you wait much later in the year to take your boat in, the odds are that the wait time will be much higher than it is today.
Several years ago I visited with Mickey Grove of Mickey's Marine in La Marque about the most common problems they see in outboard motors at the beginning of boating season.
He said that by far the most common were gasoline related issues. Injectors clogged up from stale unleaded gasoline and damage to gas lines eaten away by the ethanol in unleaded gas.
Most of the problems Grove mentioned could have been prevented by uses of a good stabilizer, running the engine periodically or having a seasonal check-up by a qualified mechanic.
Weak batteries also will show up after a long winter's rest.
So, if you haven't had you boat and motor checked out since last season, this would be a good time to have it done.
Editor's note: There will be no Reel Report online Sunday evening, but the Reel Report will return Monday evening online and Tuesday in the print edition of The Daily News
