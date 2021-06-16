Luckily, Tuesday evening's storm was not much of anything other than wind. It blew fairly hard for a bit but with more bark than bite.
I urge everyone to keep a focus on this disturbance and make sure your watercraft is secure, especially if your boat is in a slip. I think tides may become elevated starting Friday and lasting through Saturday.
Fishing reports were few Wednesday.
Capt. Joe Kent and his wife, Polly, ventured out 40 miles to a submerged platform. He mentioned the current was the worst he had fished in years and water color was terrible. They did not do well, and other boats fishing the same area had similar results.
Kent did send me a report and picture of Capt. Cody and Torii of Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters. They caught a 36-inch snapper. They were 70 miles out aboard the Hootie Whoo.
I fished Wednesday out of Eagle Point with a couple of gentlemen who booked me for a boating class. We were greeted by a northeast wind. The area that I have been fishing was nothing more than a mud hole.
The bad water conditions were caused by the northeast wind and low tides. We did manage to find a few, very few, fish under one small group of birds. We ran to some different locations but nothing exciting. I'm going Thursday, which might be the last day to fish until the passage of the weather system.
Bait supplies seem generally good all around the bay. I have heard croakers might be limited at some bait camps. Most camp were flying a "live shrimp" flag. The surf was beautiful when I drove home on the seawall this afternoon. I would venture to say that speckled trout were caught in the green water off the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.