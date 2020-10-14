Indian Summer conditions have set in and appear to be the norm for a number of days. While the definition of Indian Summer is an unusually warm and dry period during the time frame of September through November, this is something we have become accustomed to, so it is not so unusual in Texas.
Indian Summers do not help fall fishing, so I hope we will be out of that pattern soon.
On the fishing scene, 80-degree water temperatures continue, and it appears the fish are waiting for cooler and possibly wetter weather to set in before starting their fall feeding.
Ken Slocki sent this note of his fishing trip Monday.
“Was finally able to hit the water yesterday after a brief hiatus. The wife and I fished from Sievers Cut in Bolivar all the way to the Selma with little to no action from 0800 until 1300hrs.
At 1330hrs it was the peak of the outgoing tide and we fished the area between the Selma & Seawolf. We had a blast hooking in on a couple dozen sand trout, half of which we kept, which are now being prepared for the smoker.
While we look forward to flounder winter conditions, we were happy that Mother Nature smiled on us a little yesterday.”
Terry Thompson sent a note saying the action under the lights was excellent between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Thompson fished from a lighted dock on Harborview near the Galveston Yacht Basin and landed a limit of trout and three flounder.
All of the trout were of legal size. However, two of the three flounder were under 15 inches and were released. The lone keeper was just over 16 inches. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
