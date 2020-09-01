September is starting out with terrible conditions for fishing. High winds, dangerous rip tides in the surf and heat that is just too much for outdoor activities.
Now, for the good news. Conditions are forecast to improve by this weekend as the wind will drop in velocities, the rip tide dangers should be gone and increasing chances of rain should cool things down.
Several of the bait camps around Galveston remain closed for repairs from damage caused by the high tides of Hurricane Laura. Most likely they will reopen by this weekend.
Tuesday was another blow out as far as fishing goes, and although conditions will start improving, it likely will be Thursday before much improvement is noticed.
The big question is how will the Labor Day weekend be for fishing. My prediction is we will see things return to normal by then, and with the light winds in the forecast, inshore and offshore fishing should be worthwhile.
As we get closer to the weekend, a more reliable indication will come.
Our only fishing report Tuesday came from Bob Hester, who commented on an earlier report published from Highland Bayou in Tuesday's Reel Report. Hester said he too had found the fishing this week to be the best in the wee hours of the morning, especially within a couple of hours of daybreak.
Hester fishes around parts of Offatts Bayou where underwater lights are prevalent and has limited out on reds just about each time he has given it a try. Tandem red fish jigs in yellow and brown have worked best.
He pointed out that if you are using a kayak, the early morning wind has been too high to safely cross the bayou.
