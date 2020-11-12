The weak frontal system that passed over the upper Texas coast Wednesday was short lived, as an east wind returned Thursday. Warm weather continues.
On the fishing scene, Greg Hagerud pretty well summed up what is taking place in his report.
Hagerud fishes the Galveston Channel area, and here is what he had to say Thursday.
“I fished the harbor yesterday with steady action. At least 10 reds were landed with 3 retained. The fish were 18-22 inches. It was also non-stop action on mangroves. The water is still warm enough that they have not moved out yet. The fish are good sized. Other fish that were caught were several slot drum and nice sized sheepshead.
“Yesterday I saw one nice flounder caught. I did not see any bait fish. I was using live shrimp fishing for trout under a cork, free lined and on the bottom. No trout were caught. I did see several large drum swimming in pairs.
“Today my friend Billy Nelson fished with his wife in the same spot using Gulps. They ended up with three nice flounder. His wife out fished him 2 to 1 as usual. I spoke with one of the shrimpers. He said catches were lean. He thinks a good front will move the shrimp out of the marshes.”
The shrimper Greg spoke with reflected where we are. Colder weather translating into colder water is what it will take to get things going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.