LEAGUE CITY
From a rapid rise to making her first Olympic team to now being a three-time Olympian, League City resident Sarah Robles returned home to a warm reception with a bronze medal in women’s weight lifting from the 2020 games in tow.
“You have to be focused, and you have to work hard — there’s no way around not working hard,” Robles said about what it takes to reach the Olympics.
Robles said she first hoisted a bar at age 15 and competed in local competitions. Just a few short years later, she was competing on the collegiate level at Arizona State. Around 2011, she and her college coaches believed she could compete at an Olympic level, Robles said.
“I really started lifting full time in 2009, and then by the time 2011 came around ... the weights I was lifting were like the second-heaviest weights lifted in this half of the world. My coach said, ‘If you keep this up, kid, you can make the Olympic team.'”
By 2012, Robles made the team and competed at the London Olympics.
“This is the highlight of most people’s lives, and I didn’t know I’d stick around again and again,” Robles said.
After being grateful to have just made the team in 2012, Robles won her first medal, a bronze, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro before earning her second at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For her efforts, Robles and her coach Tim Swords were each given a U.S. flag that had flown over the Capitol and a certificate from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber on Friday at Swords’ League City home inside the garage where Swords trains Robles and several other athletes.
Robles said she’ll take about a week to rest before getting back to training. At only 33 years old, a fourth trip to the Olympics in 2024 is very much in her grasp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.