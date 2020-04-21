HITCHCOCK
Senior Micah Bumgarner was recognized by Hitchcock athletic director and head football coach Craig Smith as a standout student-athlete.
Bumgarner was a football player and a state qualifier in powerlifting this year by winning the 181-pound weight class at the regional meet. He also is a collegiate student who will have a associate degree when he graduates.
"To me, he is what high school football or sports are all about," Smith said. "A kid that loves the game and comes and gives everything he has to the team and never expected anything in return but get to be part of something special and get to play under those Friday night lights."
